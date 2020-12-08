UK regulator starts probe of Asda sale to Issa brothers and TDR

FILE PHOTO: A welcome point is seen in the UK supermarket Asda, as the store launches a new sustainability strategy, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. Picture taken October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it had formally launched an inquiry into the acquisition of British supermarket group Asda by the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital.

In October, Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR agreed to buy a majority stake in Asda from U.S. giant Walmart in a deal giving the chain an enterprise value of $8.8 billion.

At the time Walmart said it expected the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider the deal.

The CMA said on Tuesday it had invited interested parties to comment by Dec. 22 and set a Feb. 18 2021 deadline for a “phase 1” decision.

Last year, Walmart’s attempt to sell Asda to rival Sainsbury’s for 7.3 billion pounds was thwarted by the CMA but analysts see few problems with the latest deal.