UK regulator accepts new Asda owners offer to sell petrol stations for deal clearance

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator has accepted an offer from the new owners of the Asda supermarket chain to sell 27 petrol stations to satisfy concerns the takeover could lead to higher fuel prices and will not refer the deal to an in-depth probe.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital completed their purchase of a majority stake in Asda from United States giant Walmart in February in a deal valuing the chain at 6.8 billion pounds ($9.6 billion). ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)