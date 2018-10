LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said it would include German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and online retailer Amazon in its probe into Sainsbury’s and Asda’s proposed merger, as well as long-standing supermarket rivals such as Tesco.

“The level and impact of competition presented by newer or growing retailers – including Aldi and Lidl – will be considered,” the Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)