UK regulator to publish final report on Sainsbury's-Asda on Thursday

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it expected to publish its final report on supermarket group Sainsbury’s proposed takeover of Walmart-owned rival Asda on Thursday, April 25.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had said in its provisional report in February that the 7.3 billion pound ($9.5 billion) deal should either be blocked entirely or require the sale of a significant number of stores, or even one of the brands. ($1 = 0.7725 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Evans)