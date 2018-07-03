FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Asda finance chief Russo quits for new role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alex Russo is to leave the business and will be succeeded by Rob McWilliam, who has held the finance chief role before.

Asda, which agreed in April to be taken over by rival Sainsbury’s for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion), said Russo would depart at the end of the month after four and a half years in the job.

The supermarket said Russo had a new job but did not disclose where it was. ($1 = 0.7585 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

