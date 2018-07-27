Asda says merchandising chief to leave business

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart that has agreed to be taken over by rival Sainsbury’s, said on Friday Jesus Lorente, its chief merchandising officer, was leaving the business.

The responsibilities of Lorente, who has been with Asda since 2017, will be divided.

Asda said Anthony Hemmerdinger will take on a new role, senior vice president operations, with the grocer’s logistics and supply functions reporting into him.

It said the rest of the commercial functions will report directly into Chief Executive Roger Burnley. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)