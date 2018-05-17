FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asda's sales rise for fourth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart that is set to be acquired by Sainsbury’s , on Thursday reported a fourth straight quarter of underlying sales growth, showing a recovery under new management is gaining momentum.

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after Sainsbury’s and market leader Tesco, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.4 percent in its fiscal first quarter.

That compared to a 0.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Asda said it benefited from the earlier timing of Easter this year but also saw an improving performance from its own-brand products and from online grocery.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.