Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 18, 2020 / 11:29 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Britain's Asda sales fall 1.3% in Christmas quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world’s biggest retailer Walmart, reported a fall in underlying sales in its Christmas quarter, blaming a challenging trading environment.

The group, whose attempt to combine with rival Sainsbury’s was blocked by Britain’s competition regulator in April, said on Tuesday comparable sales fell 1.3% in its fiscal fourth quarter. That compared with a third quarter decline of 0.5%.

Asda also said its gross profit rate, or margin, decreased, reflecting strategic price investments, discounting in the apparel market and a shift in mix towards lower margin categories. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below