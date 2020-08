LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world’s biggest retailer Walmart, said on Tuesday its second quarter comparable sales rose 3.8%, benefiting from strong growth in grocery sales during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Asda said, however, that operating income fell in the April 1 to June 30 period, partly because of incremental costs related to the pandemic. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)