UK's Asda reports slowdown in rate of quarterly sales growth

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart that has agreed to be acquired by rival Sainsbury’s, reported a slowdown in the rate of underlying sales growth in its fourth quarter.

The UK’s third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury’s said its like-for-like sales rose 1 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compares with a rise of 2.0 percent in the previous quarter. The update marks the seventh straight quarter of underlying growth. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)