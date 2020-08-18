UPDATE 1-Britain's Asda sees sales rise 3.8% in lockdown quarter

Company News
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of the world’s biggest retailer Walmart, said on Tuesday its second quarter comparable sales rose 3.8%, benefiting from strong growth in grocery sales during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The outcome compares with growth of 3.5% in the previous quarter.

Asda highlighted a doubling of online grocery sales and a quadrupling of click and collect sales in the quarter.

However, it said its operating income fell in the April 1 to June 30 period, partly because of incremental costs related to the pandemic.

Walmart, whose attempt to sell Asda to rival Sainsbury’s for 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) was thwarted by Britain’s competition regulator last year, said last month it had restarted talks with potential buyers of a majority stake in the supermarket chain.

Asda made no comment on the progress of the talks in its second quarter statement. ($1 = 0.7596 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

