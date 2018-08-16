FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Walmart's Asda sales rise 0.4 pct in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart that has agreed to be acquired by Sainsbury’s , reported a 0.4 percent rise in underlying sales, and said it was more profitable due to improvements in non-food margins.

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after Sainsbury’s and market leader Tesco, said on Thursday like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 0.4 percent, in its fiscal second quarter, on a gross profit rate that increased compared to last year.

In the previous quarter, underlying sales had risen 1.0 percent, adjusted for Easter. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

