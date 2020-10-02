British finance minister Sunak welcomes Asda deal

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was great to see supermarket chain Asda returning to majority UK ownership for the first time in two decades after it was bought by two brothers and private equity group TDR.

“The new owners have already committed to investing over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in the next three years and increasing the proportion of UK-based suppliers,” he said. “I wish them the best of luck.” ($1 = 0.7741 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)