CORRECTED-Walmart picks EG Group founders, TDR Capital as preferred Asda bidders - Sky News

(Corrects to preferred bidders from winning bidders in headline)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc has selected the founders of UK petrol station operator EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital as the preferred bidders for its Asda supermarket chain, valued at 6.5 billion pounds ($8.39 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.

A deal is yet to be formally struck, the report said.