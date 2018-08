SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, met U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore on Friday on the sidelines of a regional forum.

Reporters were ushered from the room before the two men began their formal talks.

China and the United States are in the midst of an increasingly bitter trade war. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)