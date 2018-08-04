FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly $300 million in new security funding for Southeast Asia.

Pompeo unveiled the figure to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other officials from around the world in Singapore.

The United States said earlier this week it will invest $113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in emerging Asia which he called “a downpayment on a new era of U.S. economic commitment to the region”. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jack Kim Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
