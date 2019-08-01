Senior Chinese diplomat urges U.S. caution on Taiwan, Hong Kong issues

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China and the United States have different values but both share common interests, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday, following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the foreign ministry said.

However, he added that attempts to obstruct China’s development were neither fair nor feasible, the ministry said in a statement.

Wang urged the United States to deal with issues related to self-ruled Taiwan, which China regards as a wayward province, with caution.

He also urged caution on matters related to the busy South China Sea waterway, China’s far western region of Xinjiang and the financial hub of Hong Kong - all thorny topics for the world’s two biggest economies engaged in a protracted trade war. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang)