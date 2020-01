LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore on Wednesday said second-quarter assets under management rose 7.1%, boosted by net inflows of client cash and market gains.

Ashmore said total assets hit $98.4 billion, driven by net inflows of $3.3 billion and investment performance of $3.2 billion, with equities and local currency debt among those strategies seeing the strongest demand. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Lawrence White)