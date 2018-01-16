UPDATE 1-Ashmore Q2 assets up 7 pct on net inflows, investments

* Total assets at $69.5 bln at end-December

* Net inflows of $3.6 bln, market gains of $900 mln

* Expects emerging markets to outperform in 2018 (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise in second-quarter ‍assets under management, boosted by net inflows of new client money and investment gains.

Total assets at the end of December stood at $69.5 billion, it said in a statement, after ‍net inflows of $3.6 billion and positive investment performance of $900 million.

Net inflows were particularly strong into its local currency products, Ashmore said, as well as into corporate debt and equities, among others. Flows into its blended debt, alternatives and multi-asset investments were flat.

Performance across its fixed income and equities products was positive in the period, it said, but flat in its alternatives and liquidity products.

Emerging markets assets have risen strongly over the last two years after a multi-year period of underperformance relative to developed markets, helping lure back investors who had previously sold out.

Competitive currencies in many of the emerging market economies were also helping to drive exports and boost growth, Chief Executive Mark Coombs said, adding he expected 2018 to bring more of the same.

“The next phase of the cycle should see institutional flows stimulating domestic demand and so provide for continued attractive returns, particularly from local currency-denominated assets including equities,” he said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jason Neely)