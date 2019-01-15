Financials
Ashmore posts net inflows of $500 mln in quarter to Dec. 31

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore on Tuesday said net inflows of new client money more than offset weaker markets in the three months to end-December, taking total assets to $76.7 billion.

Ashmore took in net $300 million in new money in its second quarter, after net inflows of $500 million - primarily into equities and corporate debt products - outweighed a weaker investment performance of $200 million, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

