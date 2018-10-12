CORRECTED-Inflows buoy Ashmore Q1 assets, up 3 pct to $76.4 bln

(Corrects name of real estate manager in paragraph two to Avenida from Agenda)

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore said assets under management rose 3 percent in its first quarter, boosted by inflows of client cash, market gains and acquired assets.

Assets at the end of September were $76.4 billion, it said in a statement, after net inflows of $1.9 billion. Market moves added $300 million while $300 million followed the acquisition of a stake in Colombian real estate manager Avenida. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)