LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group said assets under management rose 10 percent in its third quarter, driven by the strongest net inflows since June 2013.

Total assets in the three months to the end of March were $76.5 billion, up from $69.5 billion at the end of December, it said in a statement, helped by net inflows of $6.4 billion in new client money and performance gains of $600 million. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)