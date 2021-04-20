Ashtead plans share buyback as annual results to exceed expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Rental equipment provider Ashtead said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) worth of its shares over the next two years, as it guided to annual results slightly ahead of its prior view.

The company, which rents out equipment to the construction and industrial sectors, said it planned to start the repurchase programme next month at a run rate of around 75 million pounds per quarter. ($1 = 0.7155 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)