Ashtead predicts full-year results to top its expectations

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year financial results to top its own expectations as the London-listed company rented out more industrial equipment in the first half of the year.

The FTSE 100 company, which offers diggers, construction tools and other industrial equipment for hire, said pretax profit rose 25 percent to 610 million pounds ($776.4 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31.