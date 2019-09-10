Ashtead quarterly profit rises 9% on U.S. demand

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Equipment rental giant Ashtead Plc reported a 9% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as its U.S. Sunbelt business benefited from higher rental demand for industrial gear.

The FTSE 100 company, which rents out diggers, construction tools and other equipment, said underlying pretax profit rose to 319 million pounds ($393.74 million) in the three months ended July 31 from 285.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8102 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)