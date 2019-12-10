Ashtead reports higher pretax profit; to refocus UK business

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Ashtead Plc reported higher six-month pretax profit driven by its core North America business, but said it planned to refocus its A-Plant business, as the equipment rental giant struggled with competitive pricing and market uncertainty.

Ashtead, which rents out diggers, construction tools and other equipment, said underlying pretax profit rose 6% to 633 million pounds ($812.14 million) on a post-IFRS basis for the six months ended Oct. 31.

“This performance reflects good profit growth in the U.S., a more moderate improvement in Canada as we invest in the business and a drag from weakness in the UK,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Horgan. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)