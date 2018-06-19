FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Ashtead posts 17 pct rise in FY underlying pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc, which rents out industrial equipment, reported a 17 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in the core North America region.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 927.3 million pounds ($1.23 billion) from 793.4 million pounds, for the year ended April 30 on a constant currency basis.

Underlying rental revenue rose 21 percent to 3.42 billion pounds on constant currencies. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

