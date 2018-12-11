UPDATE 1-Ashtead says annual results should top forecasts after Sunbelt boost

(Adds new details on results, pound slide, background, shares price)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year results to top its expectations as its dominant U.S. Sunbelt business rented out more industrial equipment in the first half of the year.

The London-listed company, which offers diggers, construction tools and other industrial equipment for hire, said pretax profit rose 25 percent to 610 million pounds ($776.4 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31.

Traders expected Ashtead’s shares to open between 5 and 10 percent higher on Tuesday. Its shares closed as 1,606.5 pence on Monday.

Ashtead’s Sunbelt business in the United States accounts for 87 percent of its overall revenue, and clean-up efforts in the country following Hurricanes Florence and Michael raked in additional rental revenue of between $15 million and $20 million, the company said.

In a sign of Sunbelt’s growing importance to Ashtead, the FTSE 100 company last month appointed Sunbelt’s head as its next CEO.

The company has also benefited from a Brexit-driven slide in the pound, helping increase the value of dollar revenues from the United States.

The pound hovered near 20-month lows on Tuesday, as political turmoil deepened in Britain with a key vote on Brexit being delayed.

The company’s underlying rental revenue rose 18 percent to 2.07 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) in the first half.