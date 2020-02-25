IN BRIEF: British firm Ashurst opens second U.S. office, in Los Angeles

Ashurst on Tuesday announced it has opened an office in Los Angeles, making it one of the few British law firms to have an outpost in the second-largest U.S. city.

Attorneys at the office will focus on advising transport and social infrastructure (such as housing and schools) industry clients on projects, Ashurst said in a statement on Tuesday. The office opens with four attorneys total, including projects partner Anna Hermelin as its managing partner, Ashurst spokeswoman Jo Shepherd said on Tuesday.

