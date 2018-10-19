FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Airlines Sept passenger numbers hit by natural disasters - president

1 Min Read

JEJU, South Korea, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd’s international traffic slid around 20 percent in September and its domestic traffic fell about 10 percent in the wake of natural disasters, the airline’s president said on Friday.

The airline plans to update the market on the financial impact of a typhoon that damaged Osaka’s Kansai Airport and an earthquake in Hokkaido when it releases second-quarter results this month, JAL President Yuji Akasaka told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
