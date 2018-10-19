Korean Air very likely to order more Boeing 787 widebody jets -president

JEJU, South Kore, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is very likely to order more Boeing Co 787 widebody jets, its president said on Friday.

“There is a very high possibility we will expand our fleet on the 787. The 777X would be a good replacement for our current 777 generation,” Walter Cho, president of the South Korean flagship carrier, told reporters.

He also said the airline’s business to Europe and the United States has improved sharply from last year, but its China route traffic remained weak.

“We are still struggling with China due to political issues. Japan is slowly but steadily regaining momentum at this time. We are doing much better than last year.” (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)