FACTBOX-Asian countries coronavirus testing and quarantine rules for air crew

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday Hong Kong will implement a 14-day hotel quarantine from February for crew members returning home from passenger and cargo flights, a move likely to reduce airline capacity.

Asian countries have put in place some of the world’s strictest testing and quarantine regimes for travellers and air crew to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

These are the air crew requirements in some other Asian jurisdictions.

CHINA

All flight crew are tested on arrival.

Passenger flight crew that had an overnight layover in another country are quarantined at a designated place and need to take nucleic acid tests on the third and seventh day after arrival, though they can continue flying internationally in the meantime.

Cargo pilots arriving after an overnight layover are exempt from quarantine if they tested negative after entering China.

SOUTH KOREA

Foreign crew entering South Korea are required to go to a designated hotel and stay in their rooms until they leave the country but testing is not required on arrival.

Testing and self-isolation is not mandatory for local crew, though Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said crew returning from Atlanta, New York and the United Kingdom are tested on arrival and must self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

SINGAPORE

Foreign flight crews must stay in a designated hotel until their departing flight.

Singapore-based crew who layover in high-risk destinations are required to undergo PCR coronavirus tests on arrival and on the third and seventh day following their return to Singapore. Crew are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their seventh-day PCR test.

The country has begun vaccinating aviation workers as a priority.

TAIWAN

Local flight crews returning to Taiwan after entering a foreign country, such as for a layover, have to stay in self-isolation at home for seven days and are not allowed to leave unless they test negative for the coronavirus after that period.

From the eighth day, members of flight crews cannot use public transportation or visit crowded venues for another seven days and must record in detail where they go and with whom they make contact.

Foreign flight crews that have to overnight in Taiwan have to go to a designated hotel near Taipei’s main international airport in Taoyuan and are not allowed to leave their room.

AUSTRALIA

The rules differ slightly by state, but in New South Wales, home to the country’s largest airport in Sydney, all arriving flight crews are tested when they arrive at the airport.

Foreign crews are quarantined at designated government-monitored hotels until their departure.

Local crew members must self-isolate at home until their next flight or for 14 days if they do not have one scheduled during that period.

NEW ZEALAND

Foreign air crews are quarantined at a government-monitored hotel until they depart from New Zealand. They are not subject to testing unless they want to stay in New Zealand following 14 days of quarantine.

Local crew members are exempt from most requirements but those returning from destinations deemed high risk, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, must self-isolate at home for at least 48 hours then take a coronavirus test and remain in isolation until a negative result is received. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee in Taipei, Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Stella Qiu in Beijing, Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)