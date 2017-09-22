Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it sees demand for new airplanes worth $650 billion in Southeast Asia over the next two decades.

The world’s biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in Southeast Asia at 6.2 percent.

Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement on Thursday.

The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in Southeast Asia, it noted. The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades.