MOVES-BlackRock poaches Citi ETF banker for Asia iShares unit

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has hired Rimmo Jolly from Citigroup Inc as head of its flagship iShares exchange-traded funds (ETF) business in Asia Pacific, effective May 4, the asset manager announced in a press release on Thursday.

Jolly will be in charge of growing iShares ETF’s market share and driving ETF adoptions amongst investors in the region. Based in Hong Kong, he will report to Susan Chan, head of iShares and Index Investing Asia Pacific.

Jolly was most recently Citi’s Asia Pacific and Japan regional head of ETF and Index Sales and Business Development, where he led client origination with a focus on asset owners holding growing and mature portfolios, according to the press release.

Citigroup declined to comment.