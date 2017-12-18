Foreign flows into Asian bonds up in November

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investor purchases of Asian bonds exceeded selling in November, after they cut positions in October.

Total net purchases by foreign investors in Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India stood at $4.13 billion in November, the highest in four months.

They bought $2.5 billion worth Indonesian bonds, while the inflow was $1.6 billion into Malaysian bonds and $1.3 billion in Thai bonds.

They, however, net sold South Korean bonds last month.