S.Korean bonds lure foreign money in April, rest of Asia see outflows

May 13 (Reuters) - South Korean bonds attracted net foreign inflows for a fourth successive month in April, thanks to their higher yields and the country’s strong finances, while other Asian fixed income markets suffered outflows due to worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners bought a net $6.09 billion worth of South Korean bonds in April, while they sold a combined net total of $3.05 billion of Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai and Indian bonds, data from regional banks and bond market associations showed.

South Korea’s stronger current account position, lower fiscal deficit and better yields, compared to other countries with the same sovereign ratings, were factors behind the continued inflows into its bond market, analysts said.

“Amongst the low yielders, we prefer South Korea based on relative valuations. Spreads of South Korea local bond yields against peer low yielders are close to their widest levels in many years,” said Duncan Tan, strategist at DBS Bank.

A 1.42% yield on 10-year Korean government debt makes it an attractive trade, compared with a yield of 1.13% in Thailand and 0.249% in Britain, which have the same credit rating.

Foreigners sold a net $1.66 billion of Indian bonds, the highest in the region, as the Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate to revive a flagging economy amid the coronavirus lockdown.

India’s benchmark bond yield spiked briefly on Wednesday morning following news of a 20 trillion rupees economic package, before retracing most of the losses due to the absence of details.

Cross-border investors sold $788 million of Thai bonds and $461 million of Malaysian bonds in the last month.

However, the outflows from Asian bonds in April were much smaller compared to March, as the regional assets were bolstered by annoucement of stimulus measures by governments, and optimism over some countries partially opening up their economies after lockdowns.

“Considering growth risks are tilted to the downside, the outlook for portfolio flows into the region remains one of weakness and persistent volatility,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group. Geopolitical risks may also return to the picture if U.S-China relations continue to deteriorate, Khoon added.