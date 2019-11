SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch several contracts next year, including a euro-denominated European hot-rolled coil steel contract, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The LME is also likely to launch its lithium contract in the second quarter of 2020, and is looking at launching several steel scrap and aluminium scrap contracts, Matthew Chamberlain told Reuters in an interview.