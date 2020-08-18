Asia Copper Week gathering in Shanghai cancelled - organiser

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Asia Copper Week gathering of miners, traders and smelters of the metal in Shanghai in November has been cancelled this year, its Chilean organiser said, joining a long list of events to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chile’s Center for Copper and Mining Studies, known as Cesco, said all Asia Copper Week events, including its annual gala dinner, had been cancelled, although the CEO summit will take place in a digital format.

The Asia Copper Conference Cesco hosts with industry media Fastmarkets has also been cancelled, it said, adding that “we still want to keep our presence during the week by offering a series of complimentary webinars.” (Reporting by Tom Daly and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)