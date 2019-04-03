Market News
April 3, 2019 / 2:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Trade war, Brexit could slow developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth - ADB

Karen Lema

6 Min Read

 (Adds graphic link)
    By Karen Lema
    MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - Growth in developing Asia could
slow for a second straight year in 2019 and lose further
momentum in 2020, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on
Wednesday, warning of rising economic risks from a bitter
Sino-U.S.trade war and a potentially disorderly Brexit.
    Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the
Asia-Pacific region, is expected to grow 5.7 this year, the ADB
said in its Asian Development Outlook report, slowing from a
projected 5.9 percent expansion in 2018 and 6.2 percent growth
in 2017. 
    The 2019 forecast represents a slight downgrade from its
December forecast of 5.8 percent. For 2020, the region is
forecast to grow 5.6 percent, which would be the slowest since
2001.
    "A drawn out or deteriorating trade conflict between the
People's Republic of China and the United States could undermine
investment and growth in developing Asia", Yasuyuki Sawada,
ADB's chief economist, said in a statement.
    The lender also cited uncertainties stemming from U.S.
fiscal policy and a possible disorderly Brexit as risks to its
outlook because they could slow growth in advanced economies and
cloud the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
    "Though abrupt increases in U.S. interest rates appear to
have ceased for the time being, policy makers must remain
vigilant in these uncertain times," Sawada said. 
    China's economy will probably grow 6.3 percent this year,
the ADB said, unchanged from its December projection, but slower
than the country's 6.6 percent expansion in 2018. Growth in the
Chinese mainland is projected to cool further to 6.1 percent in
2020. 
    China has set its 2019 economic growth target at 6.0 to 6.5
percent.
    By region, South Asia will remain the fastest growing in
Asia Pacific, with the ADB predicting an expansion of 6.8
percent this year - lower than its previous forecast of 7.1
percent - and 6.9 percent next year. 
    From an estimated 7.0 percent growth in 2018, India's
economy is projected to expand at a faster pace of 7.2 percent
in 2019 and 7.3 percent in 2020, the ADB said, as lower policy
rates and income support to farmers boost domestic demand. 
    This year's growth forecast for Southeast Asia was trimmed
to 4.9 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent, as the
Manila-based lender expect Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and
Thailand to grow slower than previously thought. Next year,
Southeast Asia is predicted to grow 5.0 percent. 
    Citing stable commodity prices, the ADB lowered its average
inflation forecast for developing Asia to 2.5 percent this year
from 2.7 percent previously, and it is expected to remain
subdued at 2.5 percent in 2020.
    
    
 GDP GROWTH,                                         
 pct                                              
   Subregion/Economy                                 
                                                     
 YEAR            2017     2018*    2019    2019    2020
                ACTUAL            APRIL    DEC    APRIL
 Central Asia     4.2      4.4     4.2     4.3     4.2
 East Asia        6.2       6      5.7     5.7     5.5
 China            6.8      6.6     6.3     6.3     6.1
                                                     
 South Asia       6.9      6.7     6.8     7.1     6.9
 India            7.2       7      7.2     7.6     7.3
                                                     
 SEast Asia       5.3      5.1     4.9     5.1      5
 Indonesia        5.1      5.2     5.2     5.2     5.3
 Malaysia         5.9      4.7     4.5     4.7     4.7
 Myanmar          6.8      6.2     6.6     n/a     6.8
 Philippines      6.7      6.2     6.4     6.7     6.4
 Singapore        3.9      3.2     2.6     2.9     2.6
 Thailand          4       4.1     3.9     4.1     3.7
 Vietnam          6.8      7.1     6.8     6.8     6.7
                                                     
 The Pacific      2.4      0.9     3.5     3.1     3.2
 Developing       6.2      5.9     5.7     5.8     5.6
 Asia                                             
                                                     
 INFLATION,                                          
 pct                                              
   Subregion/Economy                                 
                                                     
 YEAR            2017     2018     2019    2019    2020
                ACTUAL            APRIL    DEC    APRIL
 Central Asia      9       7.9     7.8     7.8     7.2
 East Asia        1.6       2      1.8     2.1     1.8
 China            1.6      2.1     1.9     2.2     1.8
                                                     
 South Asia       3.9      3.7     4.7      5      4.9
 India            3.6      3.5     4.3     4.7     4.6
                                                     
 Southeast        2.8      2.7     2.6     2.8     2.7
 Asia                                             
 Indonesia        3.8      3.2     3.2     3.2     3.3
 Malaysia         3.8       1       2       2      2.7
 Myanmar           4       7.1     6.8     n/a     7.5
 Philippines      2.9      5.2     3.8      4      3.5
 Singapore        0.6      0.4     0.7     1.3     0.9
 Thailand         0.7      1.1      1      1.2      1
 Vietnam          3.5      3.5     3.5     4.5     3.8
                                                     
 The Pacific      4.2       4      3.7     3.9      4
 Developing       2.2      2.5     2.5     2.7     2.5
 Asia                                             
  *2018 column contains actual and estimated figures

    
 (Reporting by Karen Lema
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below