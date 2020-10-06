BOJ Kuroda says digitalisation key in dealing with ageing population

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that encouraging digitalisation and boosting labour participation are crucial in dealing with an ageing population, an issue many countries across the world will face.

“Japan is one of the most rapidly ageing societies and we have been discussing how to tackle the problems arising from an ageing society,” Kuroda said.

“I’m not so pessimistic about the impact of population ageing on the society ... Encouraging digitalisation will be a driving force for raising growth potential,” he said in a virtual meeting of the U.S. National Association for Business Economics. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)