EM ASIA FX-Lower; won leads losses

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095 -0.02 Korean won 1126.600 1124 -0.23 Baht 34.030 33.99 -0.12 Peso 49.610 49.51 -0.20 Rupiah 13317.000 13303 -0.11 Rupee 64.325 64.33 +0.00 Ringgit 4.266 4.259 -0.16 Yuan 6.796 6.7945 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 117.07 +6.51 Sing dlr 1.383 1.4490 +4.76 Taiwan dlr 30.100 32.279 +7.24 Korean won 1126.600 1207.70 +7.20 Baht 34.030 35.80 +5.20 Peso 49.610 49.72 +0.22 Rupiah 13317.000 13470 +1.15 Rupee 64.325 67.92 +5.59 Ringgit 4.266 4.4845 +5.12 Yuan 6.796 6.9467 +2.21 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)