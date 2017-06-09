EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; baht inches higher

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 110.200 109.97 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3801 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.069 30.105 +0.12 Korean won 1121.200 1122.1 +0.08 Baht 34.025 34.07 +0.13 Peso 49.455 49.495 +0.08 Rupiah 13290.000 13296 +0.05 Rupee 64.210 64.21 +0.00 Ringgit 4.267 4.267 +0.00 Yuan 6.802 6.7995 -0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.200 117.07 +6.23 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.86 Taiwan dlr 30.069 32.279 +7.35 Korean won 1121.200 1207.70 +7.71 Baht 34.025 35.80 +5.22 Peso 49.455 49.72 +0.54 Rupiah 13290.000 13470 +1.35 Rupee 64.210 67.92 +5.78 Ringgit 4.267 4.4845 +5.10 Yuan 6.802 6.9467 +2.13 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)