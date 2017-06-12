EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, baht weaker; Singapore dollar marginally higher

June 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest Previous day Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.200 110.33 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3842 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.121 30.108 -0.04 Korean won 1126.200 1123.2 -0.27 Baht 34.070 34.05 -0.06 Rupiah 13291.000 13290 -0.01 Rupee 64.240 64.24 +0.00 Yuan 6.797 6.7970 +0.01 Change so far Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.200 117.07 +6.23 Sing dlr 1.384 1.4490 +4.71 Taiwan dlr 30.121 32.279 +7.16 Korean won 1126.200 1207.70 +7.24 Baht 34.070 35.80 +5.08 Rupiah 13291.000 13470 +1.35 Rupee 64.240 67.92 +5.73 Yuan 6.797 6.9467 +2.21 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)