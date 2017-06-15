EM ASIA FX-UP; Thai baht, S.Korean won lead rise

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13 Baht 33.830 33.915 +0.25 Peso 49.475 49.505 +0.06 Rupiah 13278.000 13280 +0.02 Rupee 64.295 64.30 +0.00 Ringgit 4.252 4.256 +0.11 Yuan 6.790 6.7943 +0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 117.07 +6.89 Sing dlr 1.375 1.4490 +5.37 Taiwan dlr 30.211 32.279 +6.85 Korean won 1122.400 1207.70 +7.60 Baht 33.830 35.80 +5.82 Peso 49.475 49.72 +0.50 Rupiah 13278.000 13470 +1.45 Rupee 64.295 67.92 +5.64 Ringgit 4.252 4.4845 +5.48 Yuan 6.790 6.9467 +2.31 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)