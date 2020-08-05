Market News
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous  Pct Move
                                day  
  Japan yen    105.580        105.7     +0.11
  Sing dlr     1.372          1.373     +0.09
  Taiwan dlr   29.355        29.539     +0.63
  Korean won   1190.600      1194.1     +0.29
  Baht         31.020         31.07     +0.16
  Peso         49.060         49.09     +0.06
  Rupiah       14500.000      14550     +0.34
  Rupee        75.050         75.05      0.00
  Ringgit      4.207          4.219     +0.29
  Yuan         6.965         6.9748     +0.13
                                             
  Change so                                  
 far in 2020                         
  Currency     Latest bid  End 2019  Pct Move
  Japan yen    105.580       108.61     +2.87
  Sing dlr     1.372         1.3444     -2.00
  Taiwan dlr   29.355        30.106     +2.56
  Korean won   1190.600     1156.40     -2.87
  Baht         31.020         29.91     -3.58
  Peso         49.060         50.65     +3.24
  Rupiah       14500.000      13880     -4.28
  Rupee        75.050         71.38     -4.89
  Ringgit      4.207         4.0890     -2.80
  Yuan         6.965         6.9632     -0.03
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
