EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 105.580 105.7 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.372 1.373 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.355 29.539 +0.63 Korean won 1190.600 1194.1 +0.29 Baht 31.020 31.07 +0.16 Peso 49.060 49.09 +0.06 Rupiah 14500.000 14550 +0.34 Rupee 75.050 75.05 0.00 Ringgit 4.207 4.219 +0.29 Yuan 6.965 6.9748 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.580 108.61 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.372 1.3444 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.355 30.106 +2.56 Korean won 1190.600 1156.40 -2.87 Baht 31.020 29.91 -3.58 Peso 49.060 50.65 +3.24 Rupiah 14500.000 13880 -4.28 Rupee 75.050 71.38 -4.89 Ringgit 4.207 4.0890 -2.80 Yuan 6.965 6.9632 -0.03 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)