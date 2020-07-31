Market News
July 31, 2020 / 2:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar leads gains

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.210       104.72   +0.49
  Sing dlr    1.369         1.3718   +0.18
  Taiwan dlr  29.295        29.521   +0.77
  Korean won  1187.500      1194.4   +0.58
  Baht        31.200         31.43   +0.74
  Peso        49.140         49.14    0.00
  Rupee       74.840         74.84    0.00
  Yuan        6.984         7.0096   +0.37
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.210       108.61   +4.22
  Sing dlr    1.369         1.3444   -1.82
  Taiwan dlr  29.295        30.106   +2.77
  Korean won  1187.500     1156.40   -2.62
  Baht        31.200         29.91   -4.13
  Peso        49.140         50.65   +3.07
  Rupee       74.840         71.38   -4.62
  Yuan        6.984         6.9632   -0.30
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
