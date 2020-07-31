EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar leads gains

July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.210 104.72 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.369 1.3718 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.295 29.521 +0.77 Korean won 1187.500 1194.4 +0.58 Baht 31.200 31.43 +0.74 Peso 49.140 49.14 0.00 Rupee 74.840 74.84 0.00 Yuan 6.984 7.0096 +0.37 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.210 108.61 +4.22 Sing dlr 1.369 1.3444 -1.82 Taiwan dlr 29.295 30.106 +2.77 Korean won 1187.500 1156.40 -2.62 Baht 31.200 29.91 -4.13 Peso 49.140 50.65 +3.07 Rupee 74.840 71.38 -4.62 Yuan 6.984 6.9632 -0.30 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)