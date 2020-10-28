Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit edge lower; Taiwan dollar gains

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.400        104.4   +0.00
  Sing dlr    1.360         1.3605   +0.02
  Taiwan dlr  28.580        28.872   +1.02
  Korean won  1127.800      1125.5   -0.20
  Baht        31.210         31.21   +0.00
  Peso        48.325         48.38   +0.11
  Rupee       73.705        73.705    0.00
  Ringgit     4.167          4.161   -0.14
  Yuan        6.716         6.7045   -0.17
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.400       108.61   +4.03
  Sing dlr    1.360         1.3444   -1.16
  Taiwan dlr  28.580        30.106   +5.34
  Korean won  1127.800     1156.40   +2.54
  Baht        31.210         29.91   -4.17
  Peso        48.325         50.65   +4.81
  Rupee       73.705         71.38   -3.15
  Ringgit     4.167         4.0890   -1.87
  Yuan        6.716         6.9632   +3.68
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
