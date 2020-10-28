EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit edge lower; Taiwan dollar gains

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.400 104.4 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3605 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 28.580 28.872 +1.02 Korean won 1127.800 1125.5 -0.20 Baht 31.210 31.21 +0.00 Peso 48.325 48.38 +0.11 Rupee 73.705 73.705 0.00 Ringgit 4.167 4.161 -0.14 Yuan 6.716 6.7045 -0.17 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.400 108.61 +4.03 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3444 -1.16 Taiwan dlr 28.580 30.106 +5.34 Korean won 1127.800 1156.40 +2.54 Baht 31.210 29.91 -4.17 Peso 48.325 50.65 +4.81 Rupee 73.705 71.38 -3.15 Ringgit 4.167 4.0890 -1.87 Yuan 6.716 6.9632 +3.68 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)