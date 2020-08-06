Market News
August 6, 2020 / 2:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.560       105.57   +0.01
  Sing dlr    1.370         1.3695   -0.04
  Taiwan dlr  29.320        29.506   +0.63
  Korean won  1184.600      1188.8   +0.35
  Baht        31.050            31   -0.16
  Peso        49.060         49.07   +0.02
  Rupiah      14470.000      14520   +0.35
  Rupee       74.940         74.94    0.00
  Ringgit     4.188           4.19   +0.05
  Yuan        6.948          6.935   -0.18
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.560       108.61   +2.89
  Sing dlr    1.370         1.3444   -1.87
  Taiwan dlr  29.320        30.106   +2.68
  Korean won  1184.600     1156.40   -2.38
  Baht        31.050         29.91   -3.67
  Peso        49.060         50.65   +3.24
  Rupiah      14470.000      13880   -4.08
  Rupee       74.940         71.38   -4.75
  Ringgit     4.188         4.0890   -2.36
  Yuan        6.948         6.9632   +0.22
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below