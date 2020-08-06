EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.560 105.57 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3695 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.320 29.506 +0.63 Korean won 1184.600 1188.8 +0.35 Baht 31.050 31 -0.16 Peso 49.060 49.07 +0.02 Rupiah 14470.000 14520 +0.35 Rupee 74.940 74.94 0.00 Ringgit 4.188 4.19 +0.05 Yuan 6.948 6.935 -0.18 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.560 108.61 +2.89 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3444 -1.87 Taiwan dlr 29.320 30.106 +2.68 Korean won 1184.600 1156.40 -2.38 Baht 31.050 29.91 -3.67 Peso 49.060 50.65 +3.24 Rupiah 14470.000 13880 -4.08 Rupee 74.940 71.38 -4.75 Ringgit 4.188 4.0890 -2.36 Yuan 6.948 6.9632 +0.22 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)