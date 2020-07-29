Market News
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads

    July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.070     105.08        +0.01
 Sing dlr    1.379       1.3788        +0.01
 Taiwan dlr  29.316      29.502        +0.63
 Korean won  1196.100    1196.9        +0.07
 Baht        31.520      31.68         +0.51
 Peso        49.211      49.18         -0.06
 Rupiah      14450.000   14480         +0.21
 Rupee       74.830      74.83         0.00
 Ringgit     4.247       4.249         +0.05
 Yuan        7.004       7.002         -0.03
                                       
 Change so far in 2020                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2019      Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.070     108.61        +3.37
 Sing dlr    1.379       1.3444        -2.48
 Taiwan dlr  29.316      30.106        +2.69
 Korean won  1196.100    1156.40       -3.32
 Baht        31.520      29.91         -5.11
 Peso        49.211      50.65         +2.92
 Rupiah      14450.000   13880         -3.94
 Rupee       74.830      71.38         -4.61
 Ringgit     4.247       4.0890        -3.72
 Yuan        7.004       6.9632        -0.59
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
