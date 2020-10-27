EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs 1%

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.740 104.82 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3612 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 28.613 28.902 +1.01 Korean won 1129.300 1127.7 -0.14 Baht 31.250 31.27 +0.06 Peso 48.412 48.36 -0.11 Rupiah 14640.000 14630 -0.07 Rupee 73.850 73.85 0.00 Ringgit 4.162 4.163 +0.02 Yuan 6.704 6.7118 +0.11 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.740 108.61 +3.69 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3444 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 28.613 30.106 +5.22 Korean won 1129.300 1156.40 +2.40 Baht 31.250 29.91 -4.29 Peso 48.412 50.65 +4.62 Rupiah 14640.000 13880 -5.19 Rupee 73.850 71.38 -3.34 Ringgit 4.162 4.0890 -1.75 Yuan 6.704 6.9632 +3.86 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)