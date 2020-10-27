Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies flat; Taiwan dollar climbs 1%

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR   
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.740       104.82   +0.08
  Sing dlr    1.359         1.3612   +0.15
  Taiwan dlr  28.613        28.902   +1.01
  Korean won  1129.300      1127.7   -0.14
  Baht        31.250         31.27   +0.06
  Peso        48.412         48.36   -0.11
  Rupiah      14640.000      14630   -0.07
  Rupee       73.850         73.85    0.00
  Ringgit     4.162          4.163   +0.02
  Yuan        6.704         6.7118   +0.11
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2020                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.740       108.61   +3.69
  Sing dlr    1.359         1.3444   -1.08
  Taiwan dlr  28.613        30.106   +5.22
  Korean won  1129.300     1156.40   +2.40
  Baht        31.250         29.91   -4.29
  Peso        48.412         50.65   +4.62
  Rupiah      14640.000      13880   -5.19
  Rupee       73.850         71.38   -3.34
  Ringgit     4.162         4.0890   -1.75
  Yuan        6.704         6.9632   +3.86
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
